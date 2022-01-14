Take a look at how an Ohio State star appears to be hinting at a decision for the 2022 season.

Look: An Ohio State star seems to be hinting at a 2022 season decision.

Haskell Garrett, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson, among others, are expected to leave the Ohio State Buckeyes for the NFL.

On the plus side, one of their top defensive playmakers appears to be returning for the 2022 season.

Zach Harrison, a defensive end for the Ohio State Buckeyes, posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Friday with the caption “9322,” the date of the team’s next game.

While this does not guarantee Harrison’s return for the 2022 season, it does serve as a hint for Ohio State fans.

Harrison is expected to be a Day 2 pick if he declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’d be difficult to pass up that opportunity, but a strong senior year could boost his stock.

Harrison’s post is as follows:

