Take a look at how Draymond Green reacted to the Warriors and Nuggets’ news.

Take a look at Draymond Green’s reaction to the Warriors and Nuggets’ news.

For Tuesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors were without a few key players, including star forward Draymond Green.

The Warriors were scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets in a key Western Conference matchup later tonight.

However, the contest was eventually postponed due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within the Nuggets organization.

Green, who is still on the Nuggets’ health and safety list, felt the decision favored the Nuggets unfairly.

“How do you keep canceling games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent it? Isn’t that a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesday’s loss?” he tweeted.