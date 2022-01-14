Take a look at how Erin Andrews reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ drama.

Take a look at Erin Andrews’ reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ saga.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews were criticized last week for hugging after an interview earlier in the season.

Fans took to social media to point out that during the interview, they stood six feet apart.

They hugged and had a more personal exchange right after the interview ended.

After a few days of being chastised for the exchange, Andrews retaliated.

Andrews called the backlash “stupid” on her podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” this week.

According to the New York Post, she said:

She also reacted to Aaron Rodgers’ recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, during which McAfee joked that he and Andrews should stop hugging.

“I loved Pat McAfee joking around with him and saying, ‘You two gotta stop hugging.’ And I loved Aaron kinda saying she’s my friend,” she said.

“It’s also like him saying he hugs other guys, opposing players, and I’m like, “Yeah! I’m looked at like one of the guys!”

Perhaps the whole thing was a bit exaggerated.

