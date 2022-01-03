Take a look at how Joe Burrow’s girlfriend reacted to the Bengals’ big win.

Check Out Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend’s Reaction To The Bengals’ Big Win

On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal, securing one of the season’s biggest victories.

The Bengals clinched the AFC North with the victory, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era.

Olivia Holzmacher, Burrow’s girlfriend, was present at her boyfriend’s victory on Sunday.

Throughout the competition, she posted to her Instagram Story, and after winning, she posted a celebratory photo.

Joe stole one of Olivia’s beanies and wore it before kickoff, Olivia joked.

