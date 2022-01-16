Take a look at how Joe Burrow’s girlfriend reacted to the playoff victory.

Check Out Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend’s Reaction To His Playoff Victory

Joe Burrow is having a great time right now.

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback led his team to its first playoff victory in decades on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home, advancing to the Divisional Round.

Olivia, Burrow’s girlfriend, posted a reaction to her boyfriend’s big performance on Instagram Story.

The Bengals defeated the Raiders 26-19 to advance to the AFC playoffs’ Divisional Round.

With a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line, Cincinnati will play on Saturday or Sunday next week.

Cincinnati’s future looks bright, thanks in part to Burrow.

