Take a look at how Johnny Manziel reacted to the Baker Mayfield news.

Following the news about Baker Mayfield, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel became a trending topic.

Mayfield, who is expected to return to the Browns as quarterback in 2022, became a social media sensation after he chastised a Cleveland reporter for a story she wrote.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com’s story about Mayfield’s tension with his head coach, Kevin Stefanski, was trending on Twitter.

Mayfield used social media to criticize the reporter’s reporting.

On Twitter, a number of former Browns players backed Mayfield.

“Clickbait,” says the narrator.

You, like many others in the Cleveland media, continue to be sensationalist reporters who have no sources or facts to back up their claims.

Don’t put words in my mouth in order for you to be able to put food on your table.

Mayfield tweeted, “I’m not your puppet.”

