Take a look at how long Dalvin Cook will be out for.

Take a look at how long Dalvin Cook will be out of the lineup.

Dalvin Cook, a running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list earlier this Thursday.

As a result, he won’t play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Cook will be out for ten days, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

He is unvaccinated and tested positive.

Rapoport announced, “Dalvin Cook tested positive.”

“He’ll be out for 10 days.”

This is an unfortunate development, but Cook will be able to play in the Vikings’ game on January.

2 vs. Green Bay Packers

