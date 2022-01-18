Take a look at how Mac Jones’ girlfriend feels about his rookie season.

Take a look at how Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacted to his rookie season.

The New England Patriots were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round this past weekend.

It was a disappointing end to what had been a surprisingly successful campaign for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

On Saturday night, however, they were unable to contain Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense.

Mac Jones, a rookie quarterback, struggled in his first playoff appearance.

Patriots fans, on the other hand, can look forward to the 2021 season with optimism.

Jones is the No. 1 player on the team.

He performed admirably during his rookie season as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

He displayed excellent command of the offense and appears to be a solid starter for many years to come.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, expressed her pride in his rookie season accomplishments to the rest of the football world.

The post read, “Rookie year, I’m so proud of you!”

