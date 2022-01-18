Take a look at how Mac Jones summed up his first NFL season.

Take a look at how Mac Jones sums up his first season in the NFL.

Despite the Patriots’ disappointing Wild Card loss this past weekend, Mac Jones had a fantastic rookie season in 2021 with the team.

With a rare Instagram post on Tuesday, the 23-year-old signal caller addressed his first year in the league.

“Wow, what an incredible first year it’s been.

Jones wrote, “There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with, and compete with.”

“I can’t wait to play in front of the greatest fans on the planet once more! (hashtag)GoPats (hashtag)JustGettingStarted.”

Look: Mac Jones Sums Up His First NFL Season

Look: Mac Jones Sums Up His First NFL Season