Take a look at how Oklahoma football reacts to the news about Caleb Williams.

Take a look at how the news about Caleb Williams has affected Oklahoma football.

Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal has prompted a statement from Oklahoma’s football program.

The five-star quarterback announced on Monday afternoon that he will be using the portal to communicate with other schools.

“I believe that we all go to college to find our own path and prepare for the future.

I came to Oklahoma with a strategy, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what the best course of action is for me going forward.

As a student-athlete, the only way I can talk to other schools and see who might offer the best preparation and development for my future career is to enter the portal, which is required by NCAA rules.

As I begin this process, I will undoubtedly consider staying at OU,” Williams wrote.

“I’m taking a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you all again for your love and support!”

Williams, who took over as starting quarterback after Spencer Rattler was benched, will likely have a number of intriguing transfer options, including USC, where Lincoln Riley ended up.

Oklahoma has issued the following statement in the meantime.

