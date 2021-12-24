Take a look at how Phil Mickelson’s Omicron Question has gone viral.

Take a look at Phil Mickelson’s Omicron Question, which has gone viral.

Phil Mickelson, the world’s best golfer, asked an intriguing – and somewhat divisive – question on Twitter earlier this week.

Mickelson is very interested in COVID-19’s newest wave, dubbed Omicron.

During his advanced research (satire), he appears to suggest that the new wave isn’t as deadly as previous waves.

With this in mind, he considers whether it would be better to simply let it spread.

He broadcasted all of this to his 800,000 Twitter followers, and he certainly received the attention he was looking for.

Mickelson began by saying, “Serious question since I’m not a doctor.”

“If omicron is contagious but not deadly (25,000 cases in Africa with no deaths), why try to control it? Why not let it go and let people get it and develop immunity?” he asked.

