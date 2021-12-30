Take a look at how Spencer Rattler reacted to South Carolina’s bowl victory.

Take a look at how Spencer Rattler reacted to South Carolina’s victory in the College Football Playoff.

Spencer Rattler isn’t a member of the South Carolina football team yet, but he was rooting for the Gamecocks in today’s Duke Mayo Bowl.

South Carolina dominated North Carolina from start to finish today, jumping out to an 18-0 lead en route to a 38-21 win.

Rattler, who joined the Gamecocks earlier this month after transferring from Oklahoma, praised his new teammates on Twitter after the game.

“It’s awesome to see my future teammates win.”

Rattler wrote, “Congratulations!”

