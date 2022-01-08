Take a look at how Steph Curry reacts to Klay Thompson’s news.

Take a look at how Steph Curry reacted to Klay Thompson’s announcement.

Klay Thompson has returned to the court.

Thompson will make his 2021-22 season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors announced just moments ago.

Since the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson has been out of action.

Due to a torn left ACL and torn right Achilles, he missed a significant amount of time.

The Warriors are ready to cement their position as the league’s most exciting team now that Thompson has returned.

Steph Curry took to Twitter to express his delight after the Warriors announced Thompson’s return date.

He clearly can’t wait to join Thompson on the field.

Curry tweeted, “My brother’s return to the court has me going down memory lane… let me hear your favorite Klay Thompson memories! (hashtag)KlayDay.”

