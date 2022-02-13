Take a look at how the NFL reacted to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl ad.
Tom Brady’s return to football is being pushed by the NFL.
Brady tweeted a screenshot of his Super Bowl LVI calendar reminder on Sunday, which drew a lot of attention from the NFL community.
The league itself is included in this:
“There’s always next year…” tweeted the NFL’s official account, along with an emoji of peering eyes.
Look: NFL Responds To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Message
There’s always next year… 👀 https://t.co/UWdzQms8Lf
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022