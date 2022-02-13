Take a look at how the NFL reacted to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl ad.

Tom Brady’s return to football is being pushed by the NFL.

Brady tweeted a screenshot of his Super Bowl LVI calendar reminder on Sunday, which drew a lot of attention from the NFL community.

The league itself is included in this:

“There’s always next year…” tweeted the NFL’s official account, along with an emoji of peering eyes.

