Take a look at Jerry Jones’s candid reaction to the 49ers’ loss.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is still unhappy with the way his team’s season ended.

After the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers, Jones appeared on 105.3 The FAN in Dallas and stated that the team deserved better.

“We deserve better than to end up in this situation.”

“That’s how I’m feeling right now,” Jones said.

