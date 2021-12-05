Take a look at Jim Harbaugh’s sideline celebration, which has gone viral.

Jim Harbaugh’s Sideline Party Has Gone Viral

On Saturday evening in Indianapolis, Michigan capped off a fantastic two weeks by winning the Big Ten Championship for the first time in 17 years.

Jim Harbaugh was understandably ecstatic after the two most significant victories of his Wolverines’ coaching career.

On Saturday night, Michigan put forth a complete performance against Iowa.

The Wolverines dominated from the start, winning 42-3 and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh, who is in his seventh year as Ann Arbor’s head coach, has never had the opportunity to lead the team this far up the mountain.

He’s been chastised and put on the hot seat, but he persevered through a disastrous 2020 season to completely turn things around in 2021.

When it came time for Michigan to clinch the Big Ten title, Harbaugh did the only thing that would make sense for someone who had finally delivered his alma mater a Big Ten title: he danced.

Take a look at this:

Look: Jim Harbaugh’s Sideline Celebration Is Going Viral

Look: Jim Harbaugh’s Sideline Celebration Is Going Viral