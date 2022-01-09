Take a look at JJ Watt’s Reaction to His Brother Making History.

On social media, football fans have grown to enjoy the Watt brothers’ brotherly teasing.

And just because one brother created his own piece of history didn’t mean the others would follow suit.

JJ Watt tweeted, “I got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, then got kneed in the nuts the next play.”

He laughed and said, “Life comes at ya fast [TJ].”

Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play. Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt 😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022