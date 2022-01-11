Take a look at Julian Edelman’s Big Super Bowl Bet.

Look at Julian Edelman’s Big Super Bowl Bet

Julian Edelman, a former New England Patriots wide receiver, revealed a massive Super Bowl wager on Tuesday afternoon.

Edelman revealed that he bet on both the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the Super Bowl in a Twitter post.

He bet $500,000 on the Patriots and $500,000 on Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

Edelman will earn (dollar)375,00 if the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, he can win another (dollar)170,000 if the Buccaneers make it to the Super Bowl.

“For some social media, Wynnbet paid me 100g.”

Instead, I’ll take 545,” said Edelman.

Look: Julian Edelman Reveals A Huge Super Bowl Bet

Look: Julian Edelman Reveals A Huge Super Bowl Bet