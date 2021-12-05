Take a look at some of Katherine Webb’s most iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit shots.

Take a look at Katherine Webb’s best Sports Illustrated swimsuit shots.

The University of Alabama football team and their fans had a fantastic day on Saturday.

Nick Saban’s team ended the regular season on a high note, winning the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Alabama is predicted to finish the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

One team in the country is on the verge of winning the national championship for the second time.

In Tuscaloosa, Saban has had a great run.

He’s won several national championships and could win another this year.

A few years ago, AJ McCarron led the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Katherine Webb, his future wife, went viral in the stands during his national championship game victory, thanks to then-ABC announcer Brent Musburger.

Webb went on to model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as part of her meteoric rise to fame.

Webb posed for the cover of the legendary magazine issue in 2013.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released a cool look at her photoshoot on YouTube earlier this year.

In 2014, Webb married McCarron.

