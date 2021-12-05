Take a look at Kenny Pickett’s Fake TD Run, which has gone viral.

Look at Kenny Pickett’s Fake TD Run, which has gone viral.

Kenny Pickett has just provided one of the year’s most memorable moments in college football.

On his way to a 58-yard touchdown run in Saturday’s ACC championship game, the Heisman hopeful Pitt quarterback pulled off a fake slide.

You should definitely see it for yourself.

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Fake Slide TD Run Is Going Viral

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Fake Slide TD Run Is Going Viral

KENNY PICKETT: FILTHY ⚡️pic.twitter.com/ZiKQxqphJQ — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021