Take a look at Kyle Kuzma’s reaction to the Ben Simmons trade rumors.

As the Ben Simmons saga continues to unfold, Kyle Kuzma isn’t convinced by the latest rumor.

The 76ers are reportedly looking to package Tobias Harris and Simmons in trade talks, according to Marc Spears, but Kuzma sees no way that will happen, especially since they both make (dollar)80 million.

Look: Kyle Kuzma Reacts To The Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

