Take a look at Maria Taylor’s reaction to covering the Super Bowl.

Maria Taylor left ESPN and signed a new contract with NBC earlier this summer.

Taylor made an immediate impact after signing a contract with NBC and traveling to Tokyo to cover the Olympics.

Taylor tweeted after arriving in Tokyo to cover the Olympics, “Olympic dream come true.”

After a few months have passed, Taylor is checking another box.

She was on NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56, which pitted the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday afternoon.

“I had a dream.

Please join us.

“It’s true,” she wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

Look: Maria Taylor Reacts To Covering The Super Bowl

