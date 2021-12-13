Take A Look At Micah Parsons’ Message To Cowboys Fans

Look at what Micah Parsons has to say to Cowboys fans.

The Dallas Cowboys kept their word and defeated the Washington Redskins 27-20.

After that, it was rookie Micah Parsons who got all the attention.

A group of Cowboys fans at FedEx Field began chanting “MVP!” in succession as Parsons walked off the field after the victory.

Parsons deserved the praise for the way he performed.

Parsons expressed his gratitude for Cowboys Nation’s support on Twitter after the game.

Parsons wrote, “Blessed (crying emoji).”

“Cowboys nation, you make me want to cry!”

On the Washington quarterbacks, Parsons had three tackles and 2.0 sacks.

With his assistance, Washington was held to under 125 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.

In Dallas, the rookie linebacker is quickly gaining popularity.

While winning MVP is a long shot, Rookie of the Year honors could be on the table.

Look: Micah Parsons Has A Message For Cowboys Fans