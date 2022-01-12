Take a look at Patrick Mahomes’ now-deleted tweets that frightened fans.

Take a look at Patrick Mahomes’ now-deleted tweets that frightened his followers.

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a series of messages that terrified fans.

Mahomes sent out two cryptic messages, one with just an emoji and the other with only five words.

The emoji had a perplexed expression on it, as if it was worried about something.

He quote-tweeted his own message with five simple words only a few minutes later.

“Please don’t make me sad,” he tweeted late Tuesday.

Take a look at it.

After fans began to worry about Mahomes, he quickly deleted those messages.

Fans were unsure if the messages had anything to do with the upcoming playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One fan inquired, “Are you ok?”