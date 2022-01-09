Take a look at Scott Frost’s message to Nebraska fans.

Look at what Scott Frost has to say to Nebraska fans.

Scott Frost, the head coach of the Nebraska Huskers, will be away from the team for the next few days.

The Huskers’ head coach announced on Sunday night that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing him to isolate.

Frost, thankfully, isn’t showing any signs of illness.

“As our players return to campus for winter conditioning, our coaching staff will do an excellent job managing the team.”

“In accordance with health and safety protocols, I look forward to rejoining the team as soon as possible,” Frost said.

