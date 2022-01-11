Take a look at Stetson Bennett’s post-game reaction.

Take a look at Stetson Bennett’s victory celebration on the sidelines, which has gone viral.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff national championship over Alabama on Monday night, becoming the program’s second national champion.

The Bulldogs won their first game against Nick Saban, 33-18, thanks to a pick-six by Kirby Smart.

Despite the fact that the defense won the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett put on one of the most impressive performances of the night.

Bennett, a former walk-on, had one of his best games of his career on Monday.

He completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, both late in the fourth quarter, to lift the Bulldogs to victory.

Bennett was on the sidelines as freshmen defender Kelee Ringo sealed the victory with an interception return for a touchdown.

He was overcome with emotion and burst into tears when he realized Georgia had sealed the game.

Bennett’s reaction to winning the national championship is as follows:

Look: Stetson Bennett’s Sideline Reaction To Win Is Going Viral

Look: Stetson Bennett’s Sideline Reaction To Win Is Going Viral

From walk-on to national champion at his home state school. It means everything to Stetson Bennett.#NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/TaRdSJF8sc — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022