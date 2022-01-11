Take a look at the reaction of Alabama fans to their team’s loss.

Check out how Alabama fans are reacting to their team’s loss.

Bryce Young attempted to take a shot downfield in the final minute of the national championship game with Alabama trailing 26-18.

Instead, he threw an interception that gave Georgia the victory.

Kelee Ringo not only intercepted Young’s pass near the left sideline, but he also returned it for a touchdown of 79 yards.

The talented cornerback made an outstanding play.

A camera crew from ESPN caught an Alabama fan looking on in disgust shortly after Ringo scored the touchdown that put Georgia up by two possessions.

Unfortunately for this Alabama supporter, they’ll almost certainly become a meme.

The photo of the Alabama fan that has gone viral tonight is as follows: