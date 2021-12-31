Take a look at the ridiculous total yardage disparity between Alabama and Cincinnati.

Take a look at the huge difference in total yardage between Alabama and Cincinnati.

The Classic Bowl kicked off the first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games this afternoon.

No, that is not the case.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide entered the game as a heavy favorite over the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

In the first half, Cincinnati was ranked No. 4 and showed why.

The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown on a long touchdown drive in which they ran the ball 10 times.

It didn’t take long for Cincinnati to realize they’d have trouble moving the ball.

The Bearcats were unable to move the ball after a field goal on their first drive.

In the running game, on the other hand, the Crimson Tide had no trouble ripping off large chunks of yardage.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scored his first touchdown on a 44-yard strike in the second quarter with the Bearcats focusing on the run.

The Crimson Tide have a large yardage lead after one half of play: 302-76 to be exact.

