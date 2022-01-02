Check out this incredible scene from the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

Take a look at this amazing scene from Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

On Saturday, fans at the Rose Bowl paid a moving tribute to two slain Utah football players.

During the third and fourth quarters, fans turned on their cellphone flashlights in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Look: Incredible Scene At The Rose Bowl Saturday Night

Break between the third and the fourth, phone flashlights on. pic.twitter.com/ku8QIy9yNd

— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 2, 2022

FANS! We have an idea, but we need your help!

If you’re watching the game from home, we’d love you to turn on your phone lights, and have a moment of loudness at home! Film it, and tweet your video at us on Saturday during the game! #22forever ♥️ https://t.co/oIBJMBiBER

— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 31, 2021