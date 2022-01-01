Take a look at this dejected Michigan football fan, who has gone viral this evening.

Take a look at this heartbroken Michigan football fan who has gone viral this evening.

Michigan fans, particularly those who traveled to Miami to watch their team compete in the Orange Bowl, have had a difficult night.

The Wolverines came into tonight with a five-game winning streak, including victories over Ohio State and Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Georgia, on the other hand, has outclassed them tonight.

The Bulldogs lead 27-3 at halftime.

They’re 30 minutes away from becoming the second team in the College Football Playoff era to reach the national championship game.

Following Georgia’s four-score lead, ESPN’s camera focused on a despondent Michigan fan doing his best “Surrender Cobra” in the crowd.

The plight of the poor young man has gone viral.