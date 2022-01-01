Take a Look At This Goofy Rose Bowl Scene

Take a look at this viral Rose Bowl scene.

The Rose Bowl Is Getting a Lot of Attention

There’s a reason why the Rose Bowl is known as “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

College football fans in Pasadena, California, aren’t one of them.

Before the Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes played on Saturday, a stealth bomber flew over the stadium.

For those who missed it, the Rose Bowl Game’s official Twitter account recently posted a video of the scene.

They captioned the video on Facebook with the phrase “iconic.”

The Rose Bowl Scene Is Going Viral

LOOK: THE ROSE BOWL SCENE HAS GONE VIRAL

pic.twitter.com/OzV8Mk3D1d/ozV8Mk3D1d/ozV8Mk3D1d/ozV8Mk3D1d

January 1, 2022 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]