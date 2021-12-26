Take a look at this heartbreaking video that went viral prior to the Jets-Jaguars game.

Take a look at this heartbreaking video that went viral ahead of the Jets-Jaguars game.

Today’s Jets–Jaguars game pits two perennially rebuilding teams against each other, with a combined record of 5-23.

And one viral video demonstrates the fans’ disinterest in seeing them.

Half an hour before kickoff, the stadium gates opened for fans to enter.

However, a video shows that there is almost no one there.

Metal detectors in rows that are normally packed to the gills are nearly empty.

It’s an embarrassing sight for a stadium that should be bursting at the seams as the game approaches kickoff.

When home fans are uninterested in attending, it usually opens the door for a large contingent of visiting fans to attend instead.

However, it appears that Jaguars fans have decided to stay at home for this game as well.

The 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium is expected to be about 20% full today, according to fans.

Those who made it inside quickly discovered that the predictions were accurate: