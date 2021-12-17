Take a look at this morning’s viral video of Charlie Woods.

Check out Charlie Woods’ viral video from this morning.

Charlie Woods and his father seem to be hogging the spotlight at the PNC Championship, and the golf world can’t seem to get enough of them.

A video of Charlie Woods hitting the ball off a tee went viral on Friday morning.

While he didn’t quite crush the ball like Bryson DeChambeau, the younger Woods’ swing was in good shape.

In the foreground, Tiger can be seen watching his son’s swing with bated breath.

He can also be heard giving Charlie directions.

Thousands of fans are watching the video to see what kind of golfer Charlie Woods is becoming.

The comments and retweets are also fairly clean: