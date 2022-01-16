Take a look at this new Jameis Winston training video that has gone viral.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was on his way to a fantastic season before tearing his ACL in Week 8.

Leading the Saints to a 5-2 record while throwing for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns against only three interceptions.

Jameis’ rehab video went viral only 11 weeks after his surgery.

And so far, the quarterback’s mobility appears to be excellent.

“10 weeks and 6 days after tearing his ACL, Jameis Winston is looking pretty damn good without a brace!” one account tweeted.

