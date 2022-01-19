Take a look at this old Washington football team graphic that has gone viral.

Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and Matt LaFleur were colleagues in Washington long before their respective teams reached the NFC divisional round.

All three were on the offensive staff of the Washington Football Team (then known as the Redskins) in 2013.

Shanahan was in charge of the offense (his father, Mike, was the head coach), while LaFleur was in charge of quarterbacks and McVay was in charge of tight ends.

That’s a lot of offensive football knowledge in one place, and now there’s a viral graphic to remind us that these three head coaches used to work for the same organization.

Look: Old Washington Football Team Graphic Is Going Viral

