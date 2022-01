Take a look at this heinous Derek Carr statistic that has gone viral.

Derek Carr, the Raiders’ quarterback, has led the team to some incredible victories this season.

He has, however, had his fair share of game-ending turnovers.

Following Las Vegas’ loss on Saturday, ESPN’s Ed Werder made the point.

“As clutch as Derek Carr has been at times this season, this is his 9th 4th quarterOT turnover, including playoffs,” Werder noted.

“That’s the most by any player in the NFL,” he says.