Take a look at this video of a Florida fan before the game vs.

The UCF-Florida game on Thursday night was crazy for a variety of reasons, but the pregame should not be overlooked.

While both teams’ fans were waiting in line, one Gator fan was caught on camera yelling at a Knights fan.

He predicted that Florida would win and that running back Daemon Pierce would score two touchdowns.

Florida lost 29-17, and Pierce only had 57 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

He also requested that it be posted on YouTube, which was a bad idea.

Look: Video Of This Florida Fan Before Game vs. UCF Is Going Viral

