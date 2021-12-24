Take a look at this video of a Florida fan before the game vs.
The UCF-Florida game on Thursday night was crazy for a variety of reasons, but the pregame should not be overlooked.
While both teams’ fans were waiting in line, one Gator fan was caught on camera yelling at a Knights fan.
He predicted that Florida would win and that running back Daemon Pierce would score two touchdowns.
Florida lost 29-17, and Pierce only had 57 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.
He also requested that it be posted on YouTube, which was a bad idea.
Look: Video Of This Florida Fan Before Game vs. UCF Is Going Viral
Some #UF fans are really confident… pic.twitter.com/kx38ucqHWK
— UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) December 23, 2021