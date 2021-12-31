Take a look at this viral sign made by a Cincinnati fan for the Cotton Bowl.

A Cotton Bowl sign made by a Cincinnati fan has gone viral.

Cincinnati finally got to represent the non-Power Five conferences against Alabama today, after years of being snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

However, their first outing did not go as planned.

Cincinnati has been unable to score a touchdown against Alabama’s defense despite keeping the game low-scoring.

Meanwhile, their own defense was unable to make a stop in the first half, allowing the Tide to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

In the midst of Cincinnati’s struggles, ESPN cameras caught a glimpse of one Cincinnati fan carrying an unusual sign.

“Power 5 is opinion 13-0 is fact,” reads a fan’s sign, referring to the Bearcats’ perfect record.

Cincinnati qualified for the College Football Playoff as the NCAA’s only remaining undefeated team.

But, like many other fourth-seed teams, they’re being run out of the building.

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Cotton Bowl Sign Is Going Viral

