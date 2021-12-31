Take a look at Tom Brady’s reaction to a squabbled practice video.

Take a look at Tom Brady’s response to a heated practice video.

Tom Brady’s Twitter account was consistently entertaining throughout the year of 2021.

Before we ring in 2022, the GOAT made sure to send out at least one more amusing tweet.

Brady reacted to a video of himself that was making the rounds on Twitter.

Brady can be seen vigorously pelvic thrusting on the practice field in the video.

Brady played a brief video of FOX’s Joe Buck chastising Randy Moss for his “mooning” celebration in the 2004 NFL Playoffs in a quote-tweet.

Buck describes Moss’ act of pretending to drop his pants after scoring the game-winning touchdown at Lambeau Field as “disgusting.”