Take a look at Tommy Rees’ Notre Dame tweet, which has gone viral.

When Brian Kelly announced his departure from Notre Dame for LSU, the entire college football world wondered if some of his top assistants would accompany him to Baton Rouge.

Kelly’s coordinators appear to be staying in South Bend at least part of the time.

Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish, has confirmed that he will stay at Notre Dame past the 2021 season.

On Wednesday night, he did so in spectacular fashion with a tweet.

Rees, 29, channeled his inner Jordan Belfort, or better yet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and shared a GIF from “Wolf of Wall Street’s” “I’m not leaving scene.”

Take a look at this:

