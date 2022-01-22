Take a look at what Bruce Pearl has to say about Auburn.

Auburn’s basketball team showed its strength on Saturday afternoon, rallying from a first-half deficit to defeat Kentucky in a thrilling SEC matchup.

The Tigers celebrated with the crowd at Auburn Arena after the final whistle was blown.

According to his postgame interview, head coach Bruce Pearl relished the opportunity.

Pearl had a wonderful message for Auburn’s basketball team in his postgame interview with CBS.

He wanted everyone to understand that Auburn is much more than a football school.

After the win over Kentucky, Pearl said, “I look at the kids, I look at the students, I look at our players – this is what it’s all about.”

“I’m aware that this occurs in North Carolina, Kansas, and other states.

In Auburn, Alabama, this is occurring.

“We’re a football school, but we’re also a school that covers everything.”

