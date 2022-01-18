Take a look at what Cam Akers has to say to Budda Baker.

Look at what Cam Akers has to say to Budda Baker.

When he appeared to taunt Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker as he lay injured, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers claims he meant no disrespect.

After being knocked out while attempting to tackle Akers in the second half of last night’s game, Baker was stretchered off the field on a backboard.

Akers told Baker after the play that he was “too little” to bring him down.

Following his team’s 34-11 wild-card win last night, Akers addressed the situation on Twitter, explaining that he didn’t realize how serious the situation was at the time.

“Prays to Budda from the top of the mountain.”

“I had no idea he was hurt after the game,” Akers said.

Prays up to Budda 🙏🏾 . I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him . — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 18, 2022