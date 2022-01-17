Take a look at what Fred Warner has to say to 49ers fans.

When the San Francisco 49ers face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, it appears that linebacker Fred Warner will be ready to play.

Warner suffered an injury that appeared to be serious during the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Worse, it was a non-contact injury.

Fortunately, Warner appears to be ready for Saturday’s Divisional Round.

On Monday afternoon, the star linebacker tweeted:

“I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas,” Warner said.

“All right, we’re good to go.”

“Congratulations on your big win; now it’s time to move on to the next.”

Look: Fred Warner Has A Message For 49ers Fans

