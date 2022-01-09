Take a look at what James Harden has to say to Kyrie Irving.

Look at what James Harden has to say to Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving returned to action against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night after being away from the Brooklyn Nets for months.

The star point guard made an impression in his 2021-22 season debut, much to his teammates’ delight, including James Harden’s.

Irving scored 22 points in his first NBA game in eight months, leading the Nets to a second-half comeback.

In Brooklyn’s 129-121 victory, he went 9-for-17 with four assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Harden, who started opposite Irving in the backcourt for the Nets, took to Twitter after the game to congratulate his teammate on his return.

Harden wrote to Irving, “Good to have you back, king.”

