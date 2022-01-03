Take a look at what James Harrison has to say to Ben Roethlisberger.

Check out what James Harrison has to say to Ben Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, is expected to play his final home game tonight.

As a result, it should be a moving scene.

Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend, even if the last few years haven’t been pleasant.

And he’ll play in his final home game with the Steelers tonight.

James Harrison, a former teammate of Roethlisberger’s, has faced similar challenges in the past.

Prior to Monday night’s game at Heinz Field, he sent Big Ben a touching message.

“That’s my quarterback,” says the narrator.

“It was an honor to be your teammate and to call you my brother,” Harrison wrote on Twitter.

In addition, the Steelers’ all-time great shared a special video.

Take a look around.

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger