Take a look at what JuJu Smith-Schuster has to say to Steelers fans.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Has a Message For Steelers Fans Take a Look

JuJu Smith-Schuster, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is set to hit free agency again this offseason after signing a one-year contract in 2021.

Smith-Schuster’s re-signing with the Steelers in March didn’t go as planned.

When he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5, the fifth-year pro was lost for the rest of the regular season.

Smith-Schuster was able to return for the playoffs, catching five passes for 26 yards in last night’s wild-card game loss to Kansas City. This afternoon, he sent a heartfelt message to Steelers fans, thanking them for their support and reiterating his desire to play for the rest of his career with the team.

“Thank you to the fans and the city for showing me so much love! After the injury, all of your love kept me going through rehab and some dark days away from the game and my teammates,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

“All of the fans and my brothers gave me the strength to stay strong during my rehab and stay positive in the hopes of returning early if we made a playoff push, which we did, thankfully.”

The love and support extends far beyond anyone’s expectations.

“I’ve said it before and will say it again: I’d love to live in Pittsburgh for the rest of my life.

I’m hoping to be a part of the franchise’s return to glory this offseason.”

Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Steelers Fans

Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Steelers Fans