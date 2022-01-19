Take a look at what Madden thinks the Steelers’ quarterback will be in 2022.

Check out Madden’s 2022 Quarterback Predictions.

The retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger has left a gaping hole at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, according to the popular football video game “Madden 22,” the QB1 position will be filled this season by an intriguing name.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears to be the team’s next starting quarterback, according to the franchise simulator in the game.

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

