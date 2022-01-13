Take a look at what Matthew Stafford’s wife has to say to Rams supporters.

Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale, but they still won the NFC West division and a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

That means the Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium for a Wild Card matchup this weekend.

When it comes to the playoffs, having home field advantage is extremely important, but SoFi Stadium has a reputation for being packed with opposing fan bases during games.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s wife, is pleading with Rams fans to make sure that doesn’t happen in next Monday’s playoff game.

On Wednesday night, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to plead with LA fans to turn out in force for the NFC West matchup.

She requested, at the very least, that Rams season ticket holders not sell their seats to Cardinals fans.

“This is my pleading.”

Stafford wrote in the caption of her most recent post, “Please don’t sell your tickets to Arizona fans.”