Take a look at what OJ Simpson has to say to Jerry Jones.

On Monday, OJ Simpson, the disgraced Hall of Fame running back, decided to offer Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, some free advice.

OJ made his case for a coaching change in Dallas while sitting down to record a video for his Twitter account.

Brian Flores, former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, suggests.

Simpson captioned the video, “Jerry, it’s time to try a different type of Coach.”

Jerry, it’s time to try a different type of Coach. #DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/wu5sEE0oMq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 17, 2022