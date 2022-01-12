Take a look at what the owner of the Indianapolis Colts has to say to the fans.

Take a look at what the Colts’ owner has to say to his fans.

In Week 18, the Indianapolis Colts only needed to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a playoff berth.

Even so, they were unable to do so.

The Jaguars thrashed the Colts in one of the biggest upsets of the season this past Sunday.

The Colts had a playoff-caliber roster, so it was a devastating way to end the regular season.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, wrote a letter to his fans on Wednesday afternoon.

He wants them to know that he’ll be working hard this offseason to make the team a Super Bowl contender.

“We knew the rest of the season would be a struggle when we started 0-3.

We were all hoping to climb out of the abyss and make the playoffs, and we should have.

“However, we ended our season in perhaps the most inexcusable manner possible, missing our opportunity to compete for history,” Irsay wrote.

“The onus is on me to make Indiana a competitive team, and this experience has only strengthened my resolve.”

We’re already planning for the future, and I’ll do everything I can to put us in a position to win next year and for many years to come.

“Thank you for your continued support of the Colts in 2021, as always.”

This was a sour way to end the season, but we’ll use it to fuel and motivate us even more for the next one.

I promise you that there will be some exciting days ahead.”

Look: Colts Owner Releases A Message For The Fans

